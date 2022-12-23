Ukrainian soldiers receive 'bionic' prostheses in Mexico

Oleh, a Ukrainian soldier who lost an arm during the war with Russia, works with a member (not pictured) of Human Assistive Technologies (HAT), in physical therapy while preparing to receive "bionic" prosthetics arm tailored for him in a clinic in Mexico City, Mexico September 2, 2022.  

 HENRY ROMERO/REUTERS

DONETSK FRONT LINE - "Take the chest guy," barked volunteer U.S. nurse Jennifer Mullee as shells exploded close to the Donetsk front line, triaging wounded Ukrainian soldiers before taking time to relay a personal warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mullee worked as an emergency nurse in a hospital in Los Angeles until May, when she arrived in the eastern region that has been mired in conflict for much of the 10-month war following an appeal from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.