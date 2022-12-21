BIZ-CPT-ROBOTS-HOSPITALS-1-TB

Aly Vishram, a pharmacy tech, places supplies in the drawer of Moxi the robot, one of two robots working at Elmhurst Hospital, on Dec. 1, 2022. Moxi will then take the supplies to the infusion center. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

 Stacey Wescott

It’s not polite to stare. Especially in the hospital.

But nearly everyone who passes Moxi the robot at Elmhurst Hospital in Elmhurst, Illinois, can’t help but goggle at it, as it slowly rolls through hallways and corridors.