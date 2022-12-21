It’s not polite to stare. Especially in the hospital.
But nearly everyone who passes Moxi the robot at Elmhurst Hospital in Elmhurst, Illinois, can’t help but goggle at it, as it slowly rolls through hallways and corridors.
The robot is roughly human-shaped, stands about 5 feet tall and, perhaps most strikingly, has big blue eyes, reminiscent of circles on a Lite Brite screen, that occasionally blink.
“That’s technology these days,” said David Crisp, of Westchester, Illinois, laughing, as he waited for an appointment with his mother at the hospital on a recent day. He sat there as the robot rolled up to the infusion center door, delivering medication to a nurse. “These are the times.”
For months, Moxi robots have been roaming the halls of at least three Chicago-area hospitals. They deliver medication and shuttle supplies and small pieces of equipment across the facilities. It’s the latest strategy aimed at dealing with a nationwide shortage of nurses and other medical workers that has left many hospitals scrambling for help.
“With the staffing shortage, we’re always looking for ways to take non-clinical tasks away from the clinical staff, especially repetitive tasks,” said Dr. Kimberley Darey, Elmhurst chief medical officer. She noted that Moxi does not work with patients.
The idea behind the robots is to give nurses more time with patients and perform higher level care, rather than asking them to take 10 or 15 minutes to walk an item across the hospital. Many hospitals have pneumatic tube systems for delivering certain items across the hospital, but not all medications and equipment can go through the tubes, either because they’re too bulky or must be handled with care.
That’s where Moxi comes in.
When nurses want to use Moxi, they can summon the robot by entering a request into an app on a tablet, similar to the way a person might request an Uber ride.
When the robot arrives, a nurse or worker then holds their badge up to a detector that sits about bellybutton level on Moxi. That allows the worker to open any of the three drawers on the robot, and the nurse can place medication, supplies or equipment into a drawer. Moxi then scoots away.
When Moxi arrives at its destination, a written message appears on its face screen, momentarily replacing its eyes: “Hello, I’m here for a drop-off.”
A nurse can then flash their badge at Moxi’s detector, prompting the drawer to unlock so the nurse can retrieve the delivery.
Each month, the two Moxi robots at Elmhurst Hospital perform about 1,800 deliveries, said Hiral Patel, innovation program manager at Edward-Elmhurst Health, which merged with NorthShore University HealthSystem in early 2022. The two robots at MacNeal completed more than 4,800 deliveries between August and November, said Jennifer Moore, a nurse manager at MacNeal.
“At MacNeal, we have a lot of people moving supplies and equipment around,” Moore said. “Our nurses are leaving the floor, leaving their patients’ bedsides, to return (telemetry boxes),” she said, referring to devices used to monitor patients’ heart rhythms. “Moxi was a great way to help keep those people in their departments and be able to still move the medications and equipment and supplies from point A to point B.”
Plus, she said, the robots are fun.
“I grew up with ‘The Jetsons’ and Rosey (the robot),” Moore said. “I think it’s really exciting.”