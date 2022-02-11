Jilted lovers take revenge by naming cockroaches for Valentine's Day Reuters Feb 11, 2022 Feb 11, 2022 Updated 34 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Henry Weedon, Operations Manager at Hemsley Conservation Centre, poses with a cockroach near a Valentine’s Day card, in Fairseat, Kent, Britain, on Thursday. REUTERS/Gerhard Mey Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save FAIRSEAT, England — Never mind cutting up their clothes or chucking out their belongings, now jilted lovers can take revenge by naming a cockroach after their ex for Valentine’s Day.Requests have already been flooding in from all over the world to the Hemsley Conservation Centre, in southeastern England, which runs the project as a fundraiser.“If you’ve had a particularly nasty break up and you need a pick me up, it’s a good way to have a little giggle to yourself or with your friends,” operations manager Henry Weedon said.The center is also open to politicians’ names being offered for the “Roach Board.”“All names are welcome, and it’s all to raise money for the projects that we’re doing here at the zoo,” Weedon said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck nervous about announcing their engagement Cannabis social equity programs leave many California entrepreneurs demoralized, depleted Indonesia's tire-bound crocodile finally freed after six years Dolphins owner dangled $100,000 for losing games, ex-coach says Newsmax counter-sues Smartmatic, widening fight over U.S. election fraud claims Theodore Roosevelt statue removed from outside New York's Museum of Natural History Michael Avenatti found guilty of stealing $300,000 from Stormy Daniels A travel writer tweeted her salary and reignited a trend: 'I just want people to get paid' Charles praises Elizabeth's blessing for 'Queen Camilla' in jubilee tribute Bob Saget died of head injury after falling, autopsy says. Here's what to know about head trauma. Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email