FILE PHOTO: Former NFL football player Jim Brown speaks after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington

Former NFL football player Jim Brown speaks after meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, Oct. 11, 2018.

 JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

Jim Brown, one of the greatest running backs in the history of the National Football League, who quit the game at the height of his career to act in Hollywood movies and add his voice to the civil rights movement, has died. He was 87.

Brown, dogged by allegations of violence against women over the decades though never convicted, died on Thursday night, his wife Monique Brown said on Instagram.