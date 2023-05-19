ENTER-JIMMY-BUFFETT-IS-BOSTON-HOSPITAL-3-MI.jpg

Jimmy Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band perform during their concert at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

 MATIAS J. OCNER

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Musician Jimmy Buffett was forced to cancel a show in Charleston, South Carolina, this week after he was hospitalized for undisclosed reasons.

Buffett, 76, was in Boston this week for a medical check-up but ended up hospitalized “to address some issues that needed immediate attention,” he said. His hospitalization caused him to cancel a concert he and his group, The Coral Reefer Band, had been scheduled to play at Credit One Stadium in Charleston this Saturday, May 20.