World Champion Joey Chestnut, above, competes during the men’s 2022 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest as it returns to the flagship restaurant after an easing of COVID-19 restrictions at Coney Island in N.Y. Monday. Below, World Champion Miki Sudo blows a kiss after winning the women’s 2022 competition.
The betting line for hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut was set at 74.5 dogs at this year's Nathan's Famous Fourth of July contest. And, based on refunds given out Tuesday by some sportsbooks, he might have gotten there, too, if it weren't for a meddling protester.
FanDuel and DraftKings are among the books that have announced refunds, giving back money on any straight bets for Chestnut to eat more than 74.5 hot dogs. Chestnut finished with 63 hot dogs Monday, good enough to hand him his 15th title but well short of last year's record of 76.
It was Chestnut's worst showing since 2015 but arguably his most action-packed. Midway through the contest, with Chestnut just getting going at 17 hot dogs, a protester in a Darth Vader mask rushed the Coney Island stage and unfurled a sign next to Chestnut.
Chestnut quickly put the protester in a headlock before organizers took the man away and the action continued.
"When he got in front of me . . . I didn't know if he was going to attack me. There was a little bit of panic, and that's why I grabbed him, and I wasn't sure - I didn't know how it was all going to play out," Chestnut told the New York Post.
"If I pushed him, I would have dropped the hot dogs in my hands," Chestnut added.
The New York Police Department charged three men Tuesday in relation to the incident. Scott Gilbertson, 21, of California - who tangled with Chestnut - was charged with criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and harassment, according to NY1. Animal activist group Direct Action Everywhere claimed responsibility for the protest on Twitter, saying the demonstration was aimed at Nathan's supplier Smithfield Foods.
The incident lasted just a few seconds but was deemed enough to let the over bettors off the hook. Despite partaking in the contest while on crutches, Chestnut won for the seventh straight year.