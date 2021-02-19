Former Red Sox outfielder Johnny Damon was arrested for driving under the influence in Florida early Friday morning, according to TMZ. TMZ reports that Damon’s blood alcohol limit was .30 — more than three times the legal limit of .08.
Damon, 47, was pulled over by the Windermere Police Dept. at around 1:23 a.m. after police officers witnessed his SUV swerving. He was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI and resisting arrest without violence, and his wife, Michelle, was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence.
Damon, who went to high school in the Orlando area and now lives there with his family, retired in 2012 after playing 18 major-league seasons with the Royals (1995-2000), Athletics (2001), Red Sox (2002-2005), Yankees (2006-2009), Tigers (2010), Rays (2011) and Indians (2012).
During his four-year stretch with the Red Sox, the outfielder was a two-time All-Star who helped the club break an 86-year championship drought by winning the 2004 World Series. Since retiring, he has appeared on a few different TV shows, including “The Celebrity Apprentice” and “Dancing with the Stars.”