People dip themselves in Jordan River at the Qasr el-Yahud site, near Jericho, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, as pictured from the Jordan Valley

BETHANY BEYOND THE JORDAN, Jordan — For centuries, thousands of pilgrims a year have made the journey to Bethany Beyond The Jordan, a site on the east bank of the Jordan River which Christians believe to be the exact spot where Jesus was baptized.

This number could swell to one million visitors a year if a proposed phased six-year estimated $300 million project for a ‘tourist city’ adjacent to what is a designated UNESCO World Heritage site goes ahead.