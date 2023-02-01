FILE PHOTO: The 53rd Annual CMA Awards - Show - Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.

FILE PHOTO: The 53rd Annual CMA Awards - Show - Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., November 13, 2019 - Willie Nelson performs. 

 HARRISON MCCLARY/REUTERS

 Late pop singer George Michael, 89-year-old country music icon Willie Nelson and rapper Missy Elliott are among the first-time nominees announced on Wednesday for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's class of 2023.

Of the 14 nominees on this year's list, eight are first-timers, including singers Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper and the late singer/songwriter Warren Zevon, alongside rock band Joy Division/New Order and rock duo The White Stripes.

FILE PHOTO: 37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles

FILE PHOTO: Sheryl Crow speaks on stage at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 5, 2022.  