R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Sept. 17, 2019, in Chicago.

 Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

A federal judge ordered the Bureau of Prisons to turn over nearly $28,000 from convicted R&B singer R. Kelly's inmate account to pay some of his court-ordered restitution - the latest development in a case that illustrates how some inmates keep large balances behind bars while paying very little of what they owe to victims and in court fines.

Kelly, who was sentenced this year to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking, fought to hold on to the money after The Washington Post reported last month that he was keeping thousands of dollars in the Bureau of Prisons account while owing $140,000 in court-ordered fines, including a $40,000 penalty for a fund for trafficking victims. Shortly after that story published, prosecutors moved to seize Kelly's prison money.