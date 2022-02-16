A Florida judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked the release of certain records related to comedian Bob Saget's death and the ensuing investigation.
Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu found that Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters would "suffer irreparable harm in the form of severe mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if the requested temporary injunction is not granted."
The temporary motion applies to "any photographs, video recordings, audio recordings" and some protected autopsy information.
Saget, 65, was found dead in an Orlando, Fla., hotel room on Jan. 9. His family announced last week that the autopsy determined Saget died of accidental head trauma.
"They concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved," the family said in a statement.
Saget's family filed a lawsuit Tuesday requesting the temporary block. It named the Orange County, Fla., sheriff and the medical examiner's office. The family stated that releasing certain records would violate their right to privacy.
The lawsuit came as news outlets began filing public-records requests to obtain documentation from the investigation, which includes photographs, video and audio recordings, and autopsy information, according to court documents. But Saget's family argued in their lawsuit that "no legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the Records to the public."
In a statement to The Washington Post, Brian Bieber, the family's attorney, said his clients were mainly concerned about photos or videos of Saget being released.
"The facts of the investigation should be made public, but these materials should remain private out of respect for the dignity of Mr. Saget and his family," Bieber said. "It's very simple -- from a human and legal standpoint, the Saget family's privacy rights outweigh any public interest in disclosure of this sensitive information."
The lawsuit said the records "graphically depict Mr. Saget" and claimed that releasing the documentation would violate the family's constitutional right to privacy.
"The Records are confidential and exempt from disclosure under Florida law," the lawsuit said, "... any release or dissemination of the Records by Defendants would violate such rights."
The family argued that if the documents were released, they would immediately be shared on the internet and published by print and television media outlets, further violating their privacy.