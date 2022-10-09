Judy Tenuta, the absurdist, accordion-playing "Love Goddess" of stand-up, who broke into the male-dominated 1980s comedy world while wearing Grecian gowns, preaching the gospel of "Judyism" and derisively addressing men as "pigs" and "stud puppets," died Thursday at her home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles. She was 72.

Her publicist B. Harlan Boll announced her death in a statement, saying the cause was ovarian cancer.