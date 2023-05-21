Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson told graduates at American University’s Washington College of Law that she had reflected on her eclectic experiences in the years since her own graduation as she prepared the address, her first major public speech since becoming a Supreme Court justice.
“I stepped back and I looked deeply inside myself to try to figure out what to say,” she said. “And upon doing so, I realized exactly what it is that I wanted to talk to you about today: ‘Survivor.’”
“Yes, that’s right,” she said. “When I say ‘Survivor,’ I am indeed referring to the reality TV show where people are stranded on an island and compete to become the last person standing.”
Graduates and their families — some of whom may have been hoping that Jackson would hint at highly anticipated upcoming rulings on cases regarding voting rights, affirmative action and student debt, or reflect on public confidence in the Supreme Court after a tumultuous year — laughed.
“I am a ‘Survivor’ superfan,” Jackson said. “I have seen every episode since the second season, and I watch it with my husband and my daughters even now, which I will admit, it’s not easy to do with the demands of my day job,” she said, again getting a laugh, “but you have to set priorities, people.”
That was her first lesson: In a busy life, you can and should find time for the things you love. “And I love that show.”
The ceremony marked a joyful and lighthearted end to a degree program that had started for many there on screens in their bedrooms and basements all over the world in 2020, as student speaker Kimberly Salvadora Alli said, during unprecedented challenges to life and learning.
Jackson was a highlight of the university’s 145th commencement ceremonies, which included speeches by an array of leaders such as former Maryland governor Larry Hogan; Ted Leonsis, the founder and chief executive of Monumental Sports & Entertainment; and Julie Kent, artistic director of the Washington Ballet.
Jackson offered graduates three lessons, drawn from her own, varied legal career — and, of course, “Survivor.” With examples from successful contestants on the show (and ample evidence to support her claim of being a superfan), she urged graduates to make the most of the resources they have.
She described a contestant with a prosthetic leg who struggled to get through a challenge involving a balance beam, falling repeatedly but trying again and again until she ultimately won.
“Now, none of the odds that I have personally faced thus far in my career have been that daunting,” Jackson said, “thanks in no small part to the civil-rights-era trailblazers who opened the doors for me and my generation. “