Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson told graduates at American University’s Washington College of Law that she had reflected on her eclectic experiences in the years since her own graduation as she prepared the address, her first major public speech since becoming a Supreme Court justice.

“I stepped back and I looked deeply inside myself to try to figure out what to say,” she said. “And upon doing so, I realized exactly what it is that I wanted to talk to you about today: ‘Survivor.’”