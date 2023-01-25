Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his music to a Blackstone-backed investment fund - becoming the latest, and one of the youngest, artists to cash in on their catalogues amid a boom in music licensing deals.

Hipgnosis Song Management, the investment adviser for the London-listed music fund Hipgnosis, has acquired the rights to more than 290 of Bieber's songs. This includes global hits released before Dec. 31, 2021, such as "Sorry," "Despacito" and "Baby."