Dennis Basye, 71, has created his own “Chiefs Kingdom” at his home in Sedgwick, Kan. The 71-year-old has been a diehard Chiefs fan since 1969. His display includes a field in his front yard, lights, sirens and a 1965 Chevrolet firetruck that he and a friend have restored. (Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle/TNS)
SEDGWICK, Kan. — A steady stream of folks on their way to dinner at Cy’s Hoof and Horn Supper Club in Sedgwick are making the same detour lately.
“I have to send this to my friend!” said one who stopped by on a recent Friday. “He’s the biggest Chiefs fan I know.”
That sentiment — with the word “friend” replaced with mom, hairstylist and uncle — was repeated by many people who were taking photos of a unique home near the restaurant.
All who stop want to take a closer look at Dennis Basye’s elaborate display honoring his beloved Kansas City Chiefs. The 71-year-old has been a fan since 1969. He has created his “Chiefs Kingdom” in Sedgwick, population 1,603.
“I love the people that appreciate it and come by and visit with me and we have a real good time,” said Basye while standing outside greeting guests. “I love meeting people.”
It’s hard to miss the bright reds and yellows in Basye’s front yard, which is a few doors down from Cy’s. There are Chiefs’ signs, Chiefs’ flags, Chiefs’ logos, and a 1965 Chevrolet firetruck that he and a friend restored and now take to charity events like the Salvation Army’s Toy Run. On the hood of the truck is a replica of Basye’s 2-year-old Labrador named Chief, and on the tailgate is a red and yellow grill that slides in and out.
“I don’t think there’s another one like this in the world,” said Mark Greene of Salina, who stopped by with a friend. “We saw this and we were like, ‘Stop, stop, stop the car!’”
Basye’s display also includes lights, a reproduction of the Arrowhead logo on top of his roof, a Chiefs’ helmet he painted and a field he created with artificial turf.
Basye retired six years ago from a career in construction and made all of the pieces himself.
“After I retired I knew I had to do something besides sit around the house,” he said.
He created a 3D stencil to meticulously lay down the yard lines and Chiefs logo on the artificial turf.
“You can’t believe the time and effort Dennis has put into this,” said his friend Jon Jenson. “He is a heartfelt Chiefs fan. Go Chiefs!”
On game days, Basye shows the game on a 55-inch television. When the Chiefs score a touchdown, he clicks a remote that triggers a siren the entire town can hear.
He started decorating his front yard four years ago, and the display has grown bigger every year since. Basye has more plans for this year including the addition of a three-foot replica jet to represent a flyover and a three-foot Goodyear Blimp to hover over the field . He plans to keep the display up until one month after the Super Bowl.
“I keep building as they build,” he said, referring to the team. “We build the Chiefs kingdom together.”