Dennis Basye, 71, has created his own “Chiefs Kingdom” at his home in Sedgwick, Kan. The 71-year-old has been a diehard Chiefs fan since 1969. His display includes a field in his front yard, lights, sirens and a 1965 Chevrolet firetruck that he and a friend have restored. (Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle/TNS)

SEDGWICK, Kan. — A steady stream of folks on their way to dinner at Cy’s Hoof and Horn Supper Club in Sedgwick are making the same detour lately.

“I have to send this to my friend!” said one who stopped by on a recent Friday. “He’s the biggest Chiefs fan I know.”