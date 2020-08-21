Comedian Rosie O’Donnell channeled Kanye West’s dead mom to get the mercurial rapper and presidential hopeful back on track.
“Praise God ... look at all the ballots we’re on On,” West tweeted Friday.
He included a list of 10 states, where his Birthday Party will be on the ballot in November’s election. No polls show “Ye” competing seriously in any of those places, never mind the 40 states where he’s not on the ballot.
“Ye - u must take ur meds - save urself - get balanced,” O’Donnell tweeted back. “If ur mom was here she would say that to u - with so much love ...”
West’s mother, Donda West, died in 2007, a day after getting plastic surgery. The “Jesus Walks” rapper was close to his mom, who was also his manager. Prior to that, she worked for the English Department of Chicago State University.
While O’Donnell’s tweet appeared to have more to do with mental health than politics, the two performers have expressed differing views on the White House’s current occupant.
O’Donnell’s longtime rivalry with Donald Trump’s came to a head during the 2016 presidential debates when former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly called Trump out for referring to women as “fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals” in civilian life.
“Only Rosie O’Donnell,” Trump replied to the delight of his fans.
O’Donnell later incorrectly tweeted, “He will never be president.”
West famously visited Trump in the White House in October 2018 where he praised No. 45 emphatically.
On July 4, West changed his tune and announced he would be running for president in November with a Christian preacher from Wyoming as his vice president.
Entertainment channel ET reported in July that West’s reality-star wife and other people close to him worry for his mental well-being and want him to abort his presidential run.