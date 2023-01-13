ENTER-MUS-WEST-MARRIAGE-GET

Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York.

 Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Kanye West has reportedly found himself a new bride, less than two months after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The "Bound 2" rapper, who has laid low in recent weeks after several antisemitic controversies, allegedly tied the knot with Australian architect Bianca Censori, TMZ reported Friday.