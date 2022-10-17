ENTER-TV-CARLSON-WEST-GET

Rapper Kanye West, center, attends the Givenchy Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris, on Oct. 2, 2022.

 Julien De Rosa/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has proposed to buy Parler, the social media platform popular among U.S. conservatives, parent Parlement Technologies said on Monday.

Nashville-based Parler, which has raised about $56 million till date, said it expects the deal to close during the fourth quarter of 2022. It did not give a deal value.