Keke Palmer proved the online rumor mill correct when she opened up a floor-length suit jacket to reveal her baby bump during her host monologue on “Saturday Night Live.”

“It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” the “Nope” actress said, before joking that the reason she kept her pregnancy under wraps was to secure a lucrative liquor sponsorship.