George and Kellyanne Conway — the GOP power couple whose marriage drew intense public curiosity as he became ever more loudly critical of the Trump White House, for which she worked as a senior adviser — are divorcing after 22 years together, the couple confirmed late Saturday.

In a statement posted on both of their Twitter accounts, the Conways described the divorce as “amicable” and said they “cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we’ve shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority.”