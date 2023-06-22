ENTER-KENNEDY-CENTER-HONORS-LA

Queen Latifah arrives at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

 Allen J. Schaben/LOS ANGELES TIMES

A quartet of famed musicians — including a trailblazing rapper, an opera performer, a “Stayin’ Alive” crooner and a singer of iconic love songs (turned beloved Twitter queen) — and a legendary comedian are among this year’s Kennedy Center honorees.

The 46th class announced Wednesday includes hip-hop star and actor Queen Latifah, the last surviving member of the Bee Gees Barry Gibb, hit-maker Dionne Warwick, “America’s soprano” Renée Fleming and actor and comedian Billy Crystal, all of whom are being recognized by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for their artistic influences on American culture and lifetime achievements.