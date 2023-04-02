ENTER-TV-FALLON-BACON-JAGGER-GET

Michael Bacon, left, and Kevin Bacon of the Bacon Brothers perform onstage at Beacon Theatre on March 15, 2018, in New York. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for God's Love We Deliver/TNS)

Kevin Bacon's take on Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger could have been perfect — if it weren't for the actor's facial hair.

The "Footloose" star joined host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday's episode of "The Tonight Show" to perform a parody "first draft" of the Rolling Stones' iconic "Paint It Black." In a near replica of one of the ' band's live performances in the 1960s, Bacon and Fallon swapped out the original moody lyrics for lyrics with lines about painting.