Kevin Conroy, the actor best known as the voice of the Caped Crusader in Warner Bros.’ “Batman: The Animated Series,” has died after a short battle with cancer, publicist Gary Miereanu confirmed Thursday. Conroy was 66.

Never mind the A-listers who played Batman in live-action movies and TV over the years: The Juilliard-trained actor became the quintessential voice of the character for a generation, starting with the 1992-1995 animated series and including nearly 60 other animated movies, TV shows and video games.