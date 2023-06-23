Kevin Costner’s estranged wife is airing it all out.
In a recent court filing, Christine Baumgartner claimed the “Dances With Wolves” actor told their children about their recent divorce in a Zoom call, for which Baumgartner wasn’t present.
Kevin Costner’s estranged wife is airing it all out.
In a recent court filing, Christine Baumgartner claimed the “Dances With Wolves” actor told their children about their recent divorce in a Zoom call, for which Baumgartner wasn’t present.
“After a 24-year relationship, from his hotel room in Las Vegas, Kevin told our three children that we were getting divorced over a 10-minute Zoom call without me present,” Baumgartner said in the document filed June 16 in Santa Barbara County, according to Insider. “I am still confused by his motivation to do this via a very short Zoom session, especially since he was planning on being home five days later.”
She also alleged that despite the fact that the couple had been preparing to tell their children together, he desired to be the one to break the news to them.
The former model and handbag designer Baumgartner filed to dissolve their 18-year marriage in May, citing irreconcilable differences.
In another filing obtained by NBC News, Baumgartner noted that Costner makes $1.5 million a month and asked that the “Yellowstone” star provide $248,000 a month in child support for their three children — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — to help cover the cost of their private school education and healthcare, among other expenses.
“I realize that our lifestyle is extraordinary. I appreciate how very blessed we are to live this way,” she wrote. “It’s important to not only to provide a warm and comfortable home for our children but to also teach them family values and gratitude.”
Baumgartner also mentioned that she has been a stay-at-home mom since the birth of her first son and currently has no income.
Last week, Insider reported that Costner had filed court documents claiming that while he had agreed to pay $200,000 toward his ex-partner’s moving fees and insurance for the next year, Baumgartner refused to leave their shared home.
“Kevin has acted in good faith and has done everything in his power to make the transition as seamless as possible,” Costner’s document said. “But Christine refuses to vacate his separate property residence as she agreed she would do in 2004 as a condition of marriage.”
Attorneys for both Costner and Baumgartner didn’t immediately response to The Times’ request for comment.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.