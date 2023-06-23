ENTER-COSTNER-DIVORCE-GET

Christine Baumgartner, left, and Kevin Costner attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022, in Los Angeles.

 David Livingston/Getty Images/TNS

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife is airing it all out.

In a recent court filing, Christine Baumgartner claimed the “Dances With Wolves” actor told their children about their recent divorce in a Zoom call, for which Baumgartner wasn’t present.