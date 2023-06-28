Actor Kevin Spacey's trial over charges related to allegations of sex offences begins in London

Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside the Southwark Crown Court as his trial over charges related to allegations of sex offences begins, in London, Britain, June 28, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON -- Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey appeared in a London court on Wednesday at the start of his four-week trial on a dozen sex offense charges.

Spacey, 63, denies allegations of historic offenses committed against four men which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.