Actor Kevin Spacey faces trial over charges related to allegations of sex offences, in London

Actor Kevin Spacey looks on as he walks outside Southwark Crown Court on the day of his trial over charges related to allegations of sex offences, in London, Britain, July 13, 2023. 

LONDON - Kevin Spacey denied committing any sexual assaults and told jurors that he was "crushed" by the allegations, as the U.S. actor gave evidence in a London court on Thursday.

The two-time Oscar-winner said he could not believe that one of the complainants, who alleges Spacey assaulted him on up to 12 occasions, would "stab me in the back."