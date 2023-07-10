FILE PHOTO: Actor Kevin Spacey faces trial over charges related to allegations of sex offences, in London

FILE PHOTO: Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court on the occasion of his trial over charges related to allegations of sex offences, in London, Britain, June 30, 2023.  

 TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

LONDON - An alleged sex assault victim said Kevin Spacey is a "predator" who performed oral sex on him as he slept in the Oscar-winning U.S. actor's London flat, a London court heard on Monday.

Spacey is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of a dozen allegations of historic sex offenses committed against four men, then aged in their 20s and 30s, which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.