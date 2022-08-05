A judge on Thursday ordered Kevin Spacey to pay more than $30 million to "House of Cards" producers for losses brought on by the actor's firing in 2017 over sexual harassment allegations from crew members.

A petition filed in November stated that MRC, the studio behind the Netflix-distributed series, fired Spacey from his lead role after a months-long investigation into claims that he had directed a "pattern of sexually 'predatory' behavior" toward young crew members. The allegations followed others shared publicly by actor Anthony Rapp in October 2017. Spacey was written out of the final season of "House of Cards," which ended in 2018.