Kevin Spacey leaves federal court in Manhattan following the first day of actor Anthony Rapp's civil trial against him on Oct. 6, 2022.

 Molly Crane-Newman/New York Daily News/TNS

Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty in a U.K. court Friday to seven more sexual assault charges.

The Oscar- and Tony-winning actor appeared via video link at London’s Southwark Crown Court, confirmed his full legal name, Kevin Spacey Fowler, and denied all the accusations against him, Reuters reported.