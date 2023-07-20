FILE PHOTO: Actor Kevin Spacey faces trial over charges related to allegations of sex offences, in London

Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court during his trial over charges related to allegations of sex offenses in London on July 14. 

 HOLLIE ADAMS/REUTERS

Three of Kevin Spacey’s accusers are “liars” who used the backlash against the actor for personal gain, his lawyer told jurors Thursday at a court in London.

During closing arguments of Spacey’s sexual assault trial at Southwark Crown Court, Patrick Gibbs said his client should not be convicted simply for making a “clumsy pass” at a fourth man.