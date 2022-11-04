ENTER-SPACEY-NY

Kevin Spacey leaves federal court in Manhattan following the first day of actor Anthony Rapp's civil trial against him on Oct. 6 in New York. 

 Molly Crane-Newman/New York Daily News/TNS

Kevin Spacey is set to make his first formal public appearance since he became the subject of multiple sexual assault allegations in 2017, at the start of the #MeToo movement.

The Oscar-winning “American Beauty” and “Usual Suspects” star, 63, will speak during a masterclass on Jan. 16 in the Mole Antonelliana domed tower of Italy’s National Museum of Cinema, Variety reported Thursday.