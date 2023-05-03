Views Inside Westminster Abbey Ahead Of The Coronation Of King Charles III

The Coronation Chair is seen inside Westminster Abbey ahead of the King's Coronation on April 12 in London. Westminster Abbey has been used as Britain's coronation church since William the Conqueror in 1066, with the exception of kings Edward V and Edward VIII, who were not crowned. King Charles III will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned there during a ceremony on May 6. 

 Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON - From the religious symbolism of his anointment to the moment the crown is placed on his head, what are the highlights to look out for during the coronation of King Charles on Saturday?

Timings