Key nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards By Danielle Broadway Reuters Jul 12, 2023 LOS ANGELES -- Nominations were announced on Wednesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television.Following is a list of nominees in key categories. The awards are scheduled to be handed out in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 18.BEST DRAMA SERIES"Andor""Better Call Saul""The Crown""House of the Dragon""The Last of Us""Succession""The White Lotus""Yellowjackets"BEST COMEDY SERIES"Abbott Elementary""Barry""Jury Duty""The Bear""The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel""Only Murders in the Building""Ted Lasso""Wednesday"BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES"Beef""Black Bird""Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story""Daisy Jones & The Six""Fleishman is in Trouble""Obi-Wan Kenobi"BEST COMEDY ACTORBill Hader, "Barry"Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"Jason Segel, "Shrinking"BEST COMEDY ACTRESSChristina Applegate, "Dead to Me"Rachel Brosnahhan, "The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselQuinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"BEST DRAMA ACTORBrian Cox, "Succession"Kieran Culkin, "Succession"Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"Jeremy Strong, "Succession"Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"BEST DRAMA ACTRESSMelanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"Sarah Snook, "Succession"Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIETaron Egerton, "Black Bird"Evan Peters, "Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"Daniel Radcliffe, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"Michael Shannon, "George & Tammy"Steven Yeun, "Beef"Kumail Nanjiani "Welcome to Chippendales"BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIELizzy Caplan, "Fleishman Is In Trouble"Dominique Fishback, "Swarm"Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six"Jessica Chastain, "George and Tammy"Ali Wong, "Beef"Kathryn Hahn, "Tiny Beautiful Things"