92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair - Beverly Hills
Joaquin Phoenix and his family attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES -- The Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Best Picture

"Parasite" (Neon)

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker"

Best Actress

Renee Zellweger - "Judy"

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho - "Parasite"

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern - "Marriage Story"

Best Original Screenplay

"Parasite"

Best Adapted Screenplay

"Jojo Rabbit"

Best Animated Feature Film

"Toy Story 4"

Best Documentary Film

"American Factory"

Best International Feature Film

"Parasite" - South Korea

Best Original Song

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - "Rocketman"

