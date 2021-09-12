Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards Reuters Sep 12, 2021 Sep 12, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, U.S., September 12, 2021 - Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni MARIO ANZUONI Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) ceremony took place in New York City on Sunday, hosted by rapper Doja Cat.Following is a list of winners in key categories:VIDEO OF THE YEARLil Nas X – "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"ARTIST OF THE YEARJustin BieberSONG OF THE YEAROlivia Rodrigo – "drivers license"BEST NEW ARTISTOlivia RodrigoGLOBAL ICONFoo FightersBEST COLLABORATIONDoja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More"BEST POPJustin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches"GROUP OF THE YEARBTSBEST HIP-HOPTravis Scott featuring Young Thug & M.I.A. – "Franchise"BEST K-POPBTS – "Butter"BEST R&BBruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open" Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Cesar Millan’s pit bull killed Queen Latifah’s dog, attacked ‘star gymnast,’ among claims Musician Phil Collins says his drumming days are over Chicago woman running late for flight arrested after giving fake tip about bomb in luggage Million claimed by NH trust one of a dozen grand prize Mass. lottery winners in August 'Completely nude' Boston woman charged after allegedly driving golf cart through armed standoff in Florida Switched at birth, Spanish woman sues health department over identity mix-up Meet the women who turned a run-down Canadian motel into a Netflix hit 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams remembered for his compassion Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 release time and how to watch Operation Sky Fire live event How you can help America deal with its COVID-related coin circulation problem Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Dale Neseman Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email