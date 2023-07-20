ENTER-KIMKARDASHIAN-GET

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12, 2022, in West Hollywood, California.

 Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images/TNS

Kim Kardashian is pulling back the fiery curtain on life following her highly publicized divorce from Kanye West.

The 42-year-old SKIMS founder — and self-proclaimed “memory hoarder” — revealed on this week’s episode of “The Kardashians” that the rapper, 46, wanted her to “burn” his belongings, housed in three storage units, as their divorce was being finalized. Prior to Kardashian sorting through those items, West had his things in more than 30 units.