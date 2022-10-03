FILE PHOTO: Met Gala arrivals in New York City

FILE PHOTO: Kim Kardashian arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. 

 ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - Kim Kardashian has agreed to settle charges of unlawfully touting a crypto security and to pay $1.26 million in penalties and associated fees, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.

Kardashian, a reality television star and influencer, failed to disclose that she was paid $250,000 to publish a post about EMAX tokens, the crypto asset security being offered by EthereumMax, on her Instagram account, the SEC said in a statement.