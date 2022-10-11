LONDON -- King Charles III's coronation, the first for Britain in more than 70 years, has been set for May 6 and is expected to be a somewhat less extravagant affair than his mother's coronation in 1953.
Buckingham Palace announced in a statement Tuesday that the ceremony will be "rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry" but also "reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future."
Charles's biographers say he has talked about wanting a slimmed-down British monarchy, and there is a sense that the coronation may be slimmed down, as well -- though still involving a cast of thousands.
Charles became king the moment Queen Elizabeth II died last month, but a period of time is traditionally observed before the new monarch is formally crowned.
May 6, a Saturday, is also the birthday of Charles's grandson Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the oldest child of Prince Harry and Meghan. It is unclear if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who quit their jobs as "working royals," will take part in the coronation. Royal watchers say that Prince William, the heir to the throne, is expected to play a role.
In accordance with tradition dating back to 1066, the ceremony is scheduled to take place at London's Westminster Abbey. Charles would be the 40th sovereign to be crowned there.