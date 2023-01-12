Britain's King Charles visits Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed, in Aboyne

Britain's King Charles III visits Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed to meet with local hardship support groups and tour the new facilities, in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, Britain, January 12, 2023.  

 POOL/REUTERS

ABOYNE, Scotland  - Britain's King Charles and Prince William made their first public appearances on Thursday since the release of the monarch's son Prince Harry's tell-all memoir and TV interviews in which he made accusations against them and other royals.

In his book "Spare," Harry divulges that he had begged his father not to marry his second wife Camilla, now the queen consort. The book also delivered numerous other revelations, including that elder brother and heir to the throne William had knocked him over during a heated argument.

