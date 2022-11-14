Britain's King Charles becomes Ranger of Windsor Great Park

Britain’s King Charles stands beside an ancient oak tree in Windsor Great Park to mark his appointment as Ranger of the Park, in Windsor, Britain, Friday.

 Buckingham Palace/Chris Jackson

LONDON — For years he has been teased for being a royal “tree hugger” who communes with plants. But with a new official portrait released to mark his 74th birthday on Monday, Britain’s King Charles III seems content to embrace his nature-loving reputation.

The image shows the new monarch leaning against an ancient oak, in a creamy autumn light, on the grounds of Windsor Castle.