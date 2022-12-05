FILE PHOTO: Kirstie Alley attend the premiere for the film "The Fanatic" in Los Angeles

Actor Kirstie Alley attends the premiere for the film “The Fanatic” in Los Angeles, California, in 2019.

 MONICA ALMEIDA

LOS ANGELES — Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actress who rose to fame in her role on the hit TV series “Cheers,” died on Monday after a short battle with cancer. She was 71.

Alley’s death was confirmed to Reuters by her representative and through a statement from her children posted on her official Twitter account saying that the actress had died at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida.