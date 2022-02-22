AVENEL, New Jersey — On a busy stretch of Route 35 near Rahway, N.J., one of the nation's last Kmart stores looks like a relic from the past.
Its big red K is faded and cracked. Inside this most American of retail stores, popular for K Cafe luncheonettes and Bluelight Specials, a sign promotes 60% off clothing. A dining-room table was on clearance for $89, while Route 66 jeans went for $10.99 and pink ladies' neck sweaters for $12.49.
But a spacious parking lot was mostly empty with a handful of bargain shoppers scurrying into the store over a couple of hours. Some came out empty-handed. A woman said her elderly mother walks the shopper-barren Kmart aisles for safe exercise. She was checking on her.
Another shopper, Grace Celauro, 69, said, "I came here out of boredom." She bought two winter coats for her grandchildren. "I don't know how they stay in business," she said, scanning the lot.
Kmart blazed to American retail glory beginning in the early 1960s, seeking to dominate the discount retail sector with discounted national brands — a first at the time. At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada. Its brands once included PayLess Drug Stores, the Borders bookstore chain, and Sports Authority.
Now with two Kmarts slated to close, that will leave just four stores open in the United States, Kmart death watchers say. One is here in Avenel, and a second in northern New Jersey, in Westwood. The others are on Long Island, N.Y., and in Miami. At one time or other, Kmart operated almost 40 stores in Philadelphia and its Pennsylvania and South Jersey suburbs. The last one closed in 2019.
'Retail apocalypse'
"They were quite a happening in the 1960s and 1970s," said Fred Hurvitz, retailing professor at Pennsylvania State University. "Kmart was growing like crazy."
Shoppers would wait for Kmart employees to announce a "Bluelight Special" — or daily deals — in specific departments and rush to see what they were, adding thrills to the day's experience. Hurvitz said that Kmart "did well for 20 or 25 years" and then Walmart, with its efficient supply chain and reputation for low prices, drove it under.
"It's amazing to remember that [Kmart] started out the same year as Walmart and Target in 1962. Kmart had its day but wasn't able to define its market as clearly as the other two discounters," said Vicki Howard, author of From Main Street to Mall: The Rise and Fall of the American Department Store. Kmart didn't have the best bargains or style, Howard said, and if there is nostalgia for Kmart, it speaks to the "current state of affairs in terms of the retail apocalypse."
The Sears chain merged with Kmart more than 15 years ago under the hedge fund operator Eddie Lampert, who has turned their liquidation into a business plan. Both retailers filed for bankruptcy in 2018. Sears and Kmart stores, operating under the Transformco entity, are still controlled by Lampert and have closed en masse in recent years, leaving valuable real estate behind to be sold or redeveloped.