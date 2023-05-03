ROME - John Dunlap, a Canadian lawyer, was elected on Wednesday as the new Grand Master of the Knights of Malta, the global lay Catholic religious order and humanitarian group that is emerging from a period of internal upheaval.

Dunlap, 66, becomes the 81st Grand Master in the group's nearly 1,000-year history and the first from the Americas to assume the top position in what is formally known as Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St. John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta.