Kobe Bryant’s handprints unveiled at Hollywood’s Chinese Theatre

  • Updated
Kobe Bryant’s family attends a ceremony of the placement of handprints and footprints in Hollywood

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters Natalia, Capri and Bianka take part in the permanent placement of late Kobe Bryant’s handprints and footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California,U.S., March 15, 2023.  

Kobe Bryant’s handprints and footprints are now permanently on display at the iconic Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

In an unveiling ceremony Wednesday, Vanessa Bryant and her daughters paid tribute to the late NBA star’s legacy. Eldest daughter Natalia, 20, gave a long speech while her younger sisters Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3, watched from the audience, People reported.

Kobe Bryant's family attends a ceremony of the placement of handprints and footprints in Hollywood

Vanessa Bryant and her daughter Natalia look on as Capri and Bianka Bryant take part in the permanent placement of late Kobe Bryant's handprints and footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California,U.S., March 15, 2023.  
Kobe Bryant's family attends a ceremony of the placement of handprints and footprints in Hollywood

The permanent placement of late Kobe Bryant's handprints and footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre are shown in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 15, 2023.  

