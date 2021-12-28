ST. LOUIS — Brenda Warner doesn’t like sports in general and doesn’t like football in particular.
That’s awkward, because she’s married to Kurt Warner, the Hall of Fame quarterback who guided the St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl victory in 2000 and who was twice named the league’s MVP.
The two have been married for 24 years, and the story of their love and relationship is the backbone of “American Underdog,” now playing in theaters.
An undrafted prospect out of a college not known for football, Warner famously was stocking shelves at an Iowa grocery store before playing arena football and eventually finding fame in the NFL. The film focuses on how the couple overcame adversity in any number of ways.
“I think it’s going to inspire people; I think it’s going to encourage people,” he says.
It is the inspirational, feel-good aspect of the film that he believes will appeal to audiences no matter where they are in their lives. Even people who aren’t fans of football — like his wife — will enjoy it, he says.
The Warners were speaking in a Delmar Loop restaurant in October, while the movie was screening nearby at the Tivoli as part of the St. Louis International Film Festival. “American Underdog” is based on the former quarterback’s autobiography, and he served as an executive producer.
“It is one of those hard things to say, ‘Here is my story — take it and do what you want with it,’” he says. “That would have been very hard for us to let go. I think we feel like we really have ownership in what this film became.”
The football player is played by Zachary Levi, who is best known from DC’s 2019 superhero comedy “Shazam!”— a movie Warner knew through his children. Though he had seen some of Levi’s work, Warner didn’t know who the actor was “as a person.”
“I think Zachary was phenomenal,” he says. “I think who he is, what he is all about, is true to my essence. And I thought in the movie he hit the nail on the head.
“I’m just really happy with Zachary Levi, not only how he’s going to represent the film but how he’s going to represent it outside the theater as well.”
Brenda Warner is played by Oscar winner Anna Paquin.
“It was such an honor,” she says. “It was exciting to know that she cared about the character, she wanted to know more about me, she read everything that I ever wrote, she watched every interview, every speech that I gave. We FaceTimed. She would ask me why I believe what I believe. She was taking it seriously and wanted to do it right.”
Kurt Warner is a public figure and accustomed to being in the spotlight, but making the movie was harder on his wife because it reveals some of her most vulnerable times.
She was a divorced young mother of two and was on food stamps when she first met Warner. Her dreams of being a career Marine ended with a hardship discharge after her first child was permanently disabled in an accident.
“I have a lot of walls up, so to let them down and to let somebody write about my story and just those personal moments, it’s not normal,” she says. “It wasn’t easy.”