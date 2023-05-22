An electric guitar smashed by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain in the 1990s has sold for nearly $600,000 at auction in New York - at least seven times more money than the auction house had expected.

The black-and-white Fender Stratocaster was one of several guitars Cobain broke while performing during Nirvana's "Nevermind" era, the period around the release of the rock band's groundbreaking album, according to Julien's Auctions, which handled the sale.