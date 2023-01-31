UKRAINE-CRISIS/ZOO

A 48-year-old gorilla, Tony, sits next to a wood stove, which heats his enclosure in Kyiv Zoo, amid Russia's attacks on Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

 GLEB GARANICH

KYIV -- Tony the gorilla, like other African primates, hates the cold and it is a constant challenge for his keepers at Kyiv Zoo to keep him warm and comfortable in the face of hours-long power cuts every day caused by the war.

Russia has been bombarding Ukraine's power grid and heating infrastructure in recent months and although it has so far proven a relatively mild winter, temperatures of around zero Celsius in the day and minus 10 Celsius at night are way too cold for Tony and other zoo animals from tropical countries.