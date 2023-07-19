Actors and writers on strike in New York City

A child rides on his father’s shoulder while SAG-AFTRA actors and Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers walk the picket line while on strike in Times Square in New York City, New York, U.S., July 18, 2023.  

 MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

Chris Stephens, a comedian and TV writer, didn't notice anything amiss Monday morning as he crossed the street to join the other writers picketing outside the Universal Studios Lot north of Hollywood. Then someone asked whether he had seen the trees.

Stephens turned around. A row of leafy ficus trees lining the sidewalk on Barham Boulevard, where striking writers have been gathering to picket, had been shorn of many of their branches and leaves.