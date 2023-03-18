ENTER-REDDICK-OBIT-1-GET

Actor Lance Reddick in Studio City, California, in 2019.

 Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

LOS ANGELES — Lance Reddick, who was known for his roles on television series “The Wire,” “Fringe” and “Bosch,” has died.

Reddick’s legal representative James E. Hornstein confirmed to the L.A. Times on Friday that the actor died Friday morning at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes. He was 60.