Casinos in the principality of Liechtenstein

A view of the Admiral Casino Triesen in Triesen, Liechtenstein, earlier this month.

 ARND WIEGMANN/REUTERS

ZURICH - Liechtenstein is renowned for its Alpine scenery and historic castles, but the tiny principality also punches above its weight when it comes to a more down-to-earth tourist attraction - namely casinos.

Six currently operate there, dotted across a microstate a tenth the size of London and with a population of just 40,000, earning it the nickname "Las Vegas of the Alps." 